03/28/18 – 5:21 P.M.

State health officials have expressed concern over Influenza-B cases on the rise. Hancock Public Health’s Shannon Chamberlain said that there haven’t been many cases reported but that it is definitely on the rise.

Chamberlin said that you can protect yourself though.

Chamberlain added that Influenza B can be more severe than the A strain. She also said that vaccines are still available.