04/18/18 – 5:34 A.M.

The Findlay Village Mall is losing another anchor store as all Elder-Beerman stores are expected to close. Bon-Ton Stores Inc. is heading for liquidation as the company filed for bankruptcy. They are the parent company of Elder-Beerman. The store announced that they will be having a going-out-of-business sale at its 200 U.S. locations.