North Baltimore will be losing its 80-year-old movie theatre next month. North Baltimore Virginia Motion Pictures announced that it will show its last film in May. Owner Doug Wickard said that dropping attendance is the reason for the closure. He added that he has been supporting the business with his own money.

Wickard said that he hopes someone else could take over the operation. He said, “It’s sad to see it go.”