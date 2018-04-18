Deal Reached, Former Acting Findlay Police Chief Not Getting Job Back

4/18/18 – 11:17 A.M.

Findlays former acting police chief is not getting a job back with the police department. The city announced Thursday it had negotiated a deal to end Sean Youngs appeal of his firing. Young is getting a one-time payment of $15,000 in exchange for ending his appeal.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik says the city couldnt fill key positions in the police department in the event Young got his job back. As a result, a police captain position has remained open since February of last year.

The city fired Sean Young last September. The dismissal came as the result of a domestic violence incident involving his wife. He pleaded guilty to the charge last summer.