Seneca County Commissioners Hear Arguments Against Wind Turbines

04/18/18 – 11:43 A.M.

Residents of Seneca County gave presentations against the construction of wind turbines to the county commissioners. The Review-TImes reports that the presentations were to oppose changes in the law to make it easier to build turbines. The commissioners are in support of these changes.

Opponents say that the changes will infringe on property ownership rights of neighbors. The residents argued that the changes will allow turbines to be built closer to their homes, affecting how they can use their land and the property value.

The commissioners did not change their minds. They said that they have heard from both sides, adding that it is a difficult issue.