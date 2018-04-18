419 Day Celebration Moved Inside

4/18/18 – 2:31 A.M.

The winter that won’t go away has forced the 419 Day celebration inside. Organizers planned on holding the Thursday event outside on Main Street, but are moving it to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

More than 25 local businesses will gather to promote the area with special deals, door prizes, and giveaways. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say the day celebrates living and working in the 419 community which includes areas of Findlay, Bowling Green, Fostoria, and more.