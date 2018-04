4/18/18 – 2:44 P.M.

Walmart stores in northwest Ohio are offering free health screenings this weekend. The company says the second Walmart Wellness Day is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will feature free blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index screenings. You can also get immunizations at discounted prices.

Stores with a vision center will offer free vision screenings.