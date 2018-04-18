Trial Begins For Former Bluffton Doctor

4/18/18 – 3:12 P.M.

A jury is in place for the trial of a former Bluffton doctor. Four men and four women will serve as the jury for the trial of James Gideon. Gideon faces six counts of sexual imposition. The counts are misdemeanors, which is why there are only eight jurors as opposed to 12.

Some of Gideon’s female patients have accused him of inappropriately touching them during examinations.

The state medical board suspended Gideon’s medical license last year pending several allegations of sexual misconduct.

The trial is taking place in the Lima Municipal Court.

MORE: The Courier