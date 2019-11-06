Election Results Are In, Muryn Wins Mayoral Seat

We have the results from the Hancock County Board of Elections for the general election.

Mayor Christina Muryn has earned another four years as Findlay’s mayor. She won with 3,341 votes compared to Chad Benshoter’s 2,052 votes.

In the Findlay City Council at Large race, incumbents Jeff Wobser, Tom Shindledecker, and Grant Russel got 3,711, 3,542, and 3,243 votes respectively retaining their seats on Findlay City Council. They beat challenger Abigail Hefflinger who had 2,566 votes.

Voters put down the income tax levy for Van Buren School District but not by much. There are 987 votes against the levy and 784 for it.

Riverdale and Liberty Benton School Districts saw positive responses for their income tax levies. Riverdale got 348 votes for and only 139 against. Liberty Benton received 959 votes for the levy and 414 against.