Ohio State Tops First College Football Playoff Rankings Of The Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the number one spot in the first round of the 2019 College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night.

It is the first time OSU has been given the top spot in the rankings following a previous high of number three in 2016.

Selection committee chairman Rob Mullens said Ohio State was chosen number one for their consistently high level of performance every week.

Rounding out the top four behind the Buckeyes are LSU at number two, Alabama at number three, and Penn State at number four.

Ohio State hosts Maryland on Saturday and will play Penn State on November 23rd.

(Picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)