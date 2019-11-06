Judge Says Teens Can Be Tried As Adults In Woman’s Death At Park

A Hocking County Juvenile Court judge says the two teenagers accused of killing a woman on Labor Day can be tried as adults.

The two teens were told in separate hearings that they would be tried as adults in the death of Victoria Shafer as she took photos near Old Man’s Cave at Hocking Hills State Park.

Prosecutors say the two 16-year-olds, identified as Jaden Churchheus and Jordan Buckley, pushed a 75-pound log from a cliff above the cave, which landed on Shafer and killed her.

Churchheus and Buckley are both being held on bonds of $100,000.

Each teen said the other was the one who pushed the log from the cliff.