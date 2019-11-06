Sheriff’s Office: Driver Runs Stop Sign, Causing Injury Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a driver ran a stop sign, causing a crash that injured three people.

It happened at Township Road 236 and County Road 18, northeast of Findlay, at around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Crash investigators say Lukas Kaulitz, 27, of Findlay, was driving south on Township Road 236 when he failed to stop at the stop sign with County Road 18 and was struck by a car driven by Monica Gundrum, 36, of Fostoria, who was driving southwest on County Road 18.

Front airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Kaulitz, a 16-year-old who was in his vehicle, and Gundrum were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not released.

Kaulitz was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.