ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents Sweep Council-At-Large Race
5/7/19 – 10:06 P.M.
It was an incumbent sweep in the Findlay City Council-At-Large race. Jeff Wobser took a little more than 29 percent of the vote…
Audio:
Tom Shindledecker came in second with 27 percent of the ballots cast…
Audio:
Grant Russel received the third most votes with 25 percent cast in his favor…
Audio:
The three move on to the November general election.
Challenger Mathias Leguire finished fourth with 17 percent of the ballots cast.