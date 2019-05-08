ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents Sweep Council-At-Large Race

5/7/19 – 10:06 P.M.

It was an incumbent sweep in the Findlay City Council-At-Large race. Jeff Wobser took a little more than 29 percent of the vote…

Audio:

Tom Shindledecker came in second with 27 percent of the ballots cast…

Audio:

Grant Russel received the third most votes with 25 percent cast in his favor…

Audio:

The three move on to the November general election.

Challenger Mathias Leguire finished fourth with 17 percent of the ballots cast.