5/7/19 – 9:43 P.M.

Republican voters in Findlay have nominated Christina Muryn to represent the party in the mayoral race in the November General Election. Muryn took home 46 percent of the vote. She says she is happy with how the campaign went…

County Commissioner Brian Robertson came in second with 30 percent of the vote. Councilwoman Holly Frische took 22 percent of the ballots to come in third.