ELECTION RESULTS: McComb Library, Ambulance Levy Pass Tuesday

5/8/19 – 5:06 A.M.

McComb voters approved funding for the McComb Public Library Tuesday. The 1-mill, five-year levy passed by a margin of 395 to 118. The levy will generate more than $98,000 per year for operating expenses. Officials say it will cost the owner of a house appraised at $100,000 around $35 per year.

Voters in the McComb area also renewed a levy for the Pleasant-McComb-Portage Joint Ambulance District. The 4.4-mill, three-year levy passed with 380 votes in favor and 95 against. The money generated by the levy pays for ambulance services.