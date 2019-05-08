Man Arrested For Threat That Caused School Lockdown

5/8/19 – 5:14 A.M.

A man is in custody after he allegedly made a threat against a Putnam County school. The Pandora Police Department reports a woman received a letter from her ex-husband that included a reference to causing harm to the Pandora Gilboa school. As a result, school officials put the building in a “Code Yellow” lockdown Tuesday. Classes went on normally, but there was no outside recess and law enforcement officers escorted students to their cars.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man Tuesday afternoon on a count of inducing panic. Pandora Gilboa canceled the lockdown shortly after that.