ELECTION RESULTS: Bluffton Voters Renew Two School Levies

5/8/19 – 5:22 A.M.

Two renewal levies passed with ease in the Bluffton School District Tuesday. 82 percent of voters approved of the renewal of a more than 4.2-mill, five-year property tax for operations. 82 percent of voters also cast ballots in favor of the renewal of a half-percent, three-year income tax for permanent improvements.

Superintendent Russ Denecker says the district will use the money raised by the levies to replace roofs, buy new school buses, and repair the HVAC systems among other items.

MORE: Comments from Denecker