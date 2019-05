5/8/19 – 5:26 A.M.

A few new road projects start today in Findlay. The city says crews will close Hurd Avenue between Lima Avenue and Stadium Drive to through traffic for a curb replacement project.

Elsewhere asphalt paving work is closing East Foulke Avenue from Blanchard Street to Myrtle Avenue and Dayton Avenue between Tiffin and Balsey avenues.