ELECTION RESULTS: RTA Sales Tax Passes In Allen County

5/8/19 – 5:33 A.M.

Allen County voters said yes to a sales tax for transportation services Tuesday. A tenth-of-a-percent, 10-year sales tax received 74 percent of the ballots cast. The money raised will provide around $1.2 million per year for the Allen County Regional Transit Authority.

Executive Director Shelia Haney says the RTA wouldn’t have survived without the passage of the sales tax. Terms of federal grants for transit authorities have changed. They required the RTA to raise around $1.2 million to receive another $1.2 million on top of that in grant money.

