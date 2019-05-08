Putnam County Commissioners Review Courthouse Repair Bids

5/8/19 – 6:44 A.M.

The Putnam County Commissioners reviewed bids for courthouse renovations Tuesday. The Lima News reports the county received two bids for the project. Schimoeller Construction of Kalida submitted a bid for just under $1.1 million. NR Lee Restoration of Delphos’ bid came in at a little more than $1.1 million. The commissioners took no action Tuesday.

The planned renovations include replacing the courthouse roof. They’ll also replace the drainage system and fix masonry issues.

