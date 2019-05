5/8/19 – 6:50 A.M.

Fostoria will grant NSI a tax credit. City council members voted in favor of the 50 percent, 10-year deal during their Tuesday meeting. The company says it plans to create 33 new jobs and retain 102 workers in its expansion effort.

Mayor Eric Keckler said, “More expansion, more jobs is all good.”

MORE: Fostoria Council gets an update on Sunny Farms Landfill.