ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbent Loses Council Seat In Upper Sandusky

5/8/19 – 7:15 A.M.

Tuesday’s primary election saw an incumbent member of Upper Sandusky’s city council lose his seat. There were five Republican candidates for three seats. The top three vote-getters included incumbents Marc Mays and Rick Roberts, as well as challenger Kyle McColley.

That left incumbent William Thorton out of the running, getting only around 10 percent of the vote. Tom Karcher also finished on the outside looking in, getting 12 percent of the ballots cast.