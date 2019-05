5/8/19 – 7:20 A.M.

Police have arrested a man accused of starting a fire in the Kenton Walmart. WKTN Radio reports officers found Caleb Poole in Columbus Tuesday afternoon. He faces an arson charge.

The fire caused an evacuation of the store Monday night. The flames were contained to the women’s clothing section. No one was injured in the incident.

The store remained closed Tuesday.