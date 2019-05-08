Juvenile Injured In Tuesday Crash In Findlay
5/8/19 – 7:27 A.M.
A one-car crash injured a juvenile in Findlay Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. near 1445 Byal Avenue.
Findlay police officers say the juvenile tried to turn left at the corner of Byal Avenue and Tappan Street, but lost control and hit a tree. The driver went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers cited the juvenile for failure to control and for not having a driver’s license.
Crash Location: