Employees Injured, Food Truck Destroyed In Tuesday Crash

12/13/18 – 6:50 A.M.

The owner of Amy May’s Rockin’ Taco food truck and an employee suffered injuries Tuesday after a minivan slammed into their workplace. The crash happened in the parking lot of the Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnut Shoppe on Tiffin Avenue, where the truck often sets up for business during the week.

Amy Taylor says the driver of the van suffered a seizure and hit the trailer at 60 miles-per-hour. The impact of the crash pushed the truck’s grill and stove into Taylor. She suffered a concussion. Her employee, Samantha Latham, suffered lacerations on her head and arm. Both women were trapped inside until emergency responders could cut them out.

Taylor says she’s already making plans for a new truck. She’s also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Latham. The account, called “Let’s make Christmas Happen 4 our Rockin Taco kid,” started Tuesday evening and had raised $580 of its $1,000 goal by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Taylor says the money will help Latham pay her rent and buy Christmas gifts for her kids.