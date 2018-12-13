Residents Of Ottawa Neighborhood Oppose Dog Park Location

12/13/18 – 5:34 A.M.

Residents of an Ottawa neighborhood argued against placing a dog park next to their homes during a village council meeting earlier this week. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Pet Pals president Melissa Drerup proposed a dog park behind the Tractor Supply Company location on Meadowglen Drive. However, residents of a subdivision in that area brought up concerns about noise, maintenance, and property values.

Park board member Brad Leis suggested a meeting with the organization to look for other possible sites. Council took no action on the issue.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel