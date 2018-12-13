Voters in McComb To See Two Levies In May

12/13/18 – 5:22 A.M.

Voters in the McComb school district will see a couple of levies on the ballot in May. The school is asking residents to renew a half-percent income tax. The levy pays for operating expenses and generates around $416,000 every year. Voters renewed the tax in 2014.

The school board has also approved putting a 1-mill, five-year levy for the McComb Public Library on the May ballot. The library board says it needs help to offset decreasing revenue from the Public Library Fund.

If approved, the levy would generate more than $97,000 each year.

The McComb school board acts as the taxing agency for the library.

MORE: Library directorJane Schaffner talks about the library budget crunch