“Esther’s Law” Would Allow Cameras In Nursing Home Rooms

(ONN) – Ohioans who are worried about the treatment of their loved ones in a nursing home could soon have the power to place a camera in their room.

Senate Bill 255, also known as “Esther’s Law,” was recently introduced and is named after Esther Piskor of northeast Ohio.

Her son, Steve, was concerned about the bruises on her body and suspected abuse, so he placed a hidden camera in the room and the camera caught the nurse in the act.

He then helped write the bill.

“The only one that’s going to look at the videos is the person who put the camera in, so the nursing home will not have access to the video,” he said.

Steve points out that the law would not mandate that cameras be placed in rooms, it would allow people to decide for themselves if they want a camera in their loved one’s room.

The bipartisan bill also says that anyone who tampers with the camera could face fines.