UF Partnering With Two Other Universities On Reduced Cost Graduate Programs

The University of Findlay is partnering with two other universities on an initiative benefitting employees of the institutions and their families.

Details are in the following media release from the University of Findlay.

Tiffin University, Ashland University and the University of Findlay have entered into a new partnership, an indication of the strong collaboration among Ohio independent colleges and universities.

This partnership makes it possible for employees, spouses, and their dependent children of any of the three universities to enroll in graduate programs at University of Findlay, Tiffin University, or Ashland University at a 25 percent discount off the cost of the program. The discount applies to both masters and doctoral programs (with the exception of Findlays Doctor of Education, which will be offered at a 20 percent discount).

“The high quality of educational experience offered by Ohios independent colleges and universities is a key contributor to developing Ohios workforce,” stated Dr. Katherine Fell, president of the University of Findlay. “Through this partnership, we are offering all our employees opportunities for their own significant professional development.”

“We know that students of independent colleges and universities in Ohio rank highly in graduating, finding good jobs, and paying off student loans,” added Fell. “Partnerships like this make it possible for more students to have access to an independent college education at all levels of education.”

For more information about how to apply and take advantage of the new discount, employees can contact the admissions offices of the respective universities:

Ashland University, Office of Undergraduate Admissions, 419.289.5052, [email protected]

University of Findlay, Office of Admissions, 419.434.4732, [email protected]

Tiffin University, Office of Undergraduate Admissions, 419.448.3423, [email protected]