Experian Offering New Program To Boost Credit Scores
01/30/19 – 4:13 P.M.
You could get a boost to your credit score thanks to a new way credit scores are calculated. Experian director of public education Rod Griffin was on WFIN and said that they are adding in several new things.
Griffin explained that you can opt into the Boost Program. You can sign up to let them view the payment of those bills at experian.com. He said that the program has positive reviews and people have seen there credit score go up by 12-20 points.
He also gave advice on other ways to boost your score.
He added that another chunk of your credit score is whether or not you have a credit card balance. Griffin said that you want to make sure your credit card balance is paid off. There is no benefit to having a balance and it can actually hurt your score.