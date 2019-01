01/30/19 – 4:46 P.M.

A Whirlpool Corporation employee suffered a head injury after slipping on ice while taking something out of the back of a truck. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports the man was hospitalized after the fall. No further details are available on the man’s condition.

Whirlpool reported the injury to the federal safety agency on Tuesday. It is not clear yet when the injury occurred.