Expert Shares Tips On Generator Safety To Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

06/17/19 – 12:01 P.M.

Generators can be very useful after heavy storms, but they can also be deadly. We had Joe Martyak from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on WFIN to talk about Carbon Monoxide, a deadly gas that has no color or smell. He said that you should always make sure to know how to work your generator.

He added that you’ll want to make sure the generator has plenty of ventilation.

He added that you can also buy carbon monoxide detectors that will alert you to the dangerous gas.