Heavy Rains Continue To Burden Farmers

06/17/19 – 10:19 A.M.

Area farmers continue to suffer from the heavy rainfall this season, but Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is looking for help. He has sought help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture by requesting a disaster designation for Ohio. DeWine said that the record rainfall has caused flooding and saturated fields, preventing farmers from planting.

Only 50% of Ohio’s corn crop and 32% of the soybean crop has been planted as of today. Many crops will remain unplanted. DeWine said that the disaster designation will make assistance available to Ohio farmers.

Ohio has experienced the wettest 12 months in more than a century. Local farmers continue to look at prevented planting options. This has its drawbacks as well. Farm and Dairy Newspaper reports that farmers don’t know what the payout will be. There are also restrictions on how much you can plant if given the opportunity, and what can be planted.