Exploring Program Allows Area Youth To Get A Taste Of Different Career Fields
(WFIN) – There are several open houses for the Explorer’s Program coming up this month.
Matt Kibler explained that the program allows students between the ages of 14 – 20 to learn about careers they’re interested in, like law enforcement, fire fighting, and even IT and web development.
Kibler added that the programming allows students to get hands-on experience in their field of interest without breaking the bank.
The program costs $41.25 for 15 months of education but the open houses are completely free.
You can learn more on the program’s Facebook page.
Upcoming open houses in Findlay include:
Hanco Fire/EMS
October 8 at 6 PM
1900 Lima Avenue
Technology Exploring
October 9 at 6 PM
8556 County Road 140
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
October 16 at 7 PM
200 W. Crawford Street