Exploring Program Allows Area Youth To Get A Taste Of Different Career Fields

(WFIN) – There are several open houses for the Explorer’s Program coming up this month.

Matt Kibler explained that the program allows students between the ages of 14 – 20 to learn about careers they’re interested in, like law enforcement, fire fighting, and even IT and web development.

Kibler added that the programming allows students to get hands-on experience in their field of interest without breaking the bank.

The program costs $41.25 for 15 months of education but the open houses are completely free.

You can learn more on the program’s Facebook page.

Upcoming open houses in Findlay include:

Hanco Fire/EMS

October 8 at 6 PM

1900 Lima Avenue

Technology Exploring

October 9 at 6 PM

8556 County Road 140

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

October 16 at 7 PM

200 W. Crawford Street