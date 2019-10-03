Hancock Public Health Gets Grant To Help Reduce Traffic Injuries And Fatalities

(WFIN) – Hancock Public Health received some grant money to focus on traffic safety.

The organization reports that they received $35,000 from the 2020 Ohio Traffic Safety’s Safe Communities Grant.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Findlay Post of the State Highway also received funding.

Hancock Public Health will be working collaboratively with them to focus on raising awareness during the “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.

The ultimate goal of the grant is to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents.