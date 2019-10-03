OSHP: Pedestrian Safety Is A Shared Responsibility

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and drivers that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.

The patrol issued the following media release on the issue.

People walk or run for various reasons. Whether it is exercise or out of necessity, safety should be a primary concern. That is why the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both pedestrians and motorists that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.

Pedestrians and motorists each have an important role in safety, said Governor Mike DeWine. Through education and increased awareness, we can prevent tragedies before they occur.

Of all pedestrian-related crashes, 82 percent occurred in urban areas, while the remaining 18 percent happened in rural areas. Forty percent of fatal crashes involving a pedestrian occurred in rural areas.

The Patrol reminds both pedestrians and motorists that safety is everyones responsibility, said Lt. Matt Crow Findlay Post Commander. Follow pedestrian signs and signals, always be aware of your surroundings and watch for traffic to ensure you are seen.

Pedestrians and motorists can follow these tips to increase pedestrian safety:

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. When no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic as far away from the edge of the roadway as possible.

Stay alert at all times, motorists and pedestrians should be prepared in case a hazardous situation arises.

Do not be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night.

Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to, follow pedestrian signs and signals, and never assume a driver can see you.

Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.

Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.

For a statistical map regarding pedestrian-involved crashes and a county-by-county breakdown of where these crashes have occurred, please click here.