Facebook Post Causes Kidnapping Panic In Fostoria

9/17/18 – 5:31 A.M.

It’s another example of why you should think twice before hitting the share button on Facebook. The Fostoria Police Department says a Facebook post late last week led to panic about a possible kidnapping when nothing close to that even took place.

The Review-Times reports a mother left her two children with a relative. When she returned home the relative and the children were gone. When the mother couldn’t reach the relative, she reached out to police who help find everyone. The relative had run some errands and taken the kids with them.

During that time rumors about a kidnapping ran rampant on Facebook. Police Chief Keith Loreno says, “this is a prime example of people posting misinformation on Facebook and causing a panic in the community.”

MORE: Review-Times