ONU To Name New Building After Great-Grandson Of Founder

Ohio Northern University has announced the name of its new engineering building. The college says the James Lehr Kennedy Engineering Building will honor the great-grandson of ONU founder Henry Solomon Lehr. Kennedy is a member of the board of trustees and has made an estate pledge gift of $10 million to ONU.

Kennedy grew up in Massachusetts but spent every summer during his childhood visiting his grandmother Sarah Kennedy in Ada. He has since built a career as an entrepreneur, inventor, and artist. Kennedy is also mentoring senior engineering design students.