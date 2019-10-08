Fall Freeze Event Offering Plenty To Do At The Cube

Spooky times are coming to The Cube this weekend with their Fall Freeze event.

Recreation Activities Coordinator Stephanie Loomis said the Trunk or Treat event will feature an obstacle course and a craft show alongside the trunk or treat and a public skate as well.

Loomis said that the Trunk or Treat will be from 1 pm to 3 pm and the public skate will run from 3:10 pm to 5 pm and just costs $5. Skate rentals are free if you have a costume.

Loomis adds that businesses and organizations can get signed up to Trunk or Treat by contacting The Cube by the end of the business Thursday.