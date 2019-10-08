Bigelow Hill Teacher Gets Visit From State Superintendent

Bigelow Hill Intermediate School’s Tonya Thorbahn earned the title of State Board District 1 Teacher of the Year and received a visit from State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria.

Thorbahn said she is honored to receive the title.

DeMaria said that he was impressed with all that Bigelow Hill was doing.

Thorbahn was named a Trojan Elite and DeMaria was made a member of the school’s house system during an assembly at the end of the school day.

