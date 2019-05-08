FAME Looks TO Help Students Gain Manufacturing Skills

05/18/19 – 6:40 P.M.

Raise the Bar Hancock County, Owen’s Community College, and several manufacturing representatives met for a FAME signing. Raise the Bar executive director Laurie Zydonik explained that the program helps get high school students into manufacturing.

The program allows students to take classes at Owen’s learning about manufacturing sciences. They will also work at a local manufacturer.

Zydonik said that students can apply later this year. You can catch the full interview below.