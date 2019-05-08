Marathon Loses $7 Million In First Quarter

05/08/19 – 2:24 P.M.

Despite seeing a loss in the first quarter of the year, Marathon posted huge incomes from the retail and Midstream segments. Marathon reported a loss of $7 million for the first three months of the year. That’s down from a $37 million profit last year.

The refining and marketing segment posted an operational loss of $334 million. The retail segment saw an operational profit of $170 million and the Midstream segment posted $908 million. It was nonoperating items, like interest and other financial costs and income taxes, which dragged Marathon Petroleums bottom line into the red.