05/08/19 – 2:26 P.M.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns to Hancock County this weekend. Jeff Kranz said that United Way volunteers and U.S. Postal carriers will be taking all sorts of items…

All of the items donated will be used to help out locally. The drive will start this Saturday and all you have to do is leave your donations by your mailbox.

You can visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us for more information.