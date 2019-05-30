Farmers Face Tough Decisions As Soggy Spring Continues

5/30/19 – 10:07 A.M.

The soggy spring has been a nightmare for area farmers. OSU extension educator Ed Lentz says farmers looking to plant corn have some tough decisions to make because of an approaching insurance deadline…

Lentz says if a farmer opts to take the insurance claim, they can’t plant corn this season. In that case, they might switch their fields to beans, but if too many people do that, it will drive the price of beans down even further.

Lentz says we faced a similar situation nearly a decade ago…

Lentz cautions that they caught many breaks during the back part of the growing season that year. It rained at ideal times and the first fall frost came 30 days later than normal.