Mazza Museum’s Partnership With Toledo Zoo Hopes To Shine Light On Findlay Facility

5/30/19 – 10:25 A.M.

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum has partnered with the Toledo Zoo to display some of their artwork. Museum curator Dan Chudzinski says it’s a great way to get word out about the facility in Findlay…

Chudzinski says he has heard people describe the Mazza museum as a “hidden gem.” He believes the partnership will help the museum be a little less hidden.

The art from children’s books is on display in the zoo’s Promedica Museum of Natural History.