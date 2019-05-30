UPDATE: Findlay Police Locate Mother Of Child Found Wandering Alone
5/30/19 – 8:56 A.M.
UPDATE – 9:30 A.M.
The Findlay Police Department is looking for help in locating the parents of a small child. A post on the department’s Facebook page says officers found the boy walking alone this morning in the area of France Street and Harrington Avenue.
The child is non-verbal. Residents in the area did not recognize the boy. We have a picture of the child posted on our website and Facebook page.
If you have any information you can call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.
Child Found In This Area: