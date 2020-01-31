FCS Superintendent Makes The Case For Operating Levy

Findlay City Schools is asking voters to approve an operating levy on March 17th.

The school district says the five-year 5.9 mill levy would generate about $5 million annually.

The levy would cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value. That’s a little more than $17 a month that would be added to your school taxes.

“We looked at our forecast and where our expense line is going and we tried to stay just barely above it,” Superintendent Ed Kurt said on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

“We’re not trying to bank a bunch of money, we’re trying to be responsible to the community.”

He says Findlay City Schools last asked for additional operating money in 2004, when voters approved a five-year, 4.9 mill levy.

Voters made that levy permanent in May of 2017.

The school district says it could face a $12 million deficit by 2024 without additional operating money.

If the levy fails, the district says it would have to cut electives and consider reducing staff.