University Receives Grant Funding To Research Substance Abuse

Bowling Green State University will begin research on substance abuse after receiving grant funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The grant money totals more than $475,000, making it the second highest amount of funding behind Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The group will research the risk factors leading to substance abuse by looking at the socioeconomic factors driving addiction and how it affects communities.

Researchers will plot recovery strategies statewide and at the local level.

Ohio is the second highest state with opioid addiction behind West Virginia.