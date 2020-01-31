OSHP: Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday Responsibly

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it will be cracking down on impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, superintendent of the Highway Patrol.

He says the patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from the roadways and people need to remember to designate a sober driver and influence friends and family to do the same.

People hosting a Super Bowl party are being urged to make sure their guests have a safe and sober way home.

During last years Super Bowl, the Patrol made 62 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

During the 24-hour reporting period, seven people were killed in six fatal crashes.

Of those, two crashes and three fatalities were OVI-related.