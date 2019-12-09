Federal Food Stamp Changes Will Affect Thousands Of Ohioans

(ONN) – A new, state report is providing a clearer picture of the impact of federal food stamp changes here in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says about 45,000 low-income Ohioans will lose their benefits.

Waivers that allow some people to get assistance without working will be revoked.

Federal officials say it will encourage recipients to seek work.

But critics say it’ll take food away from people who can’t find jobs that pay a living wage.

The changes go into effect April 1.